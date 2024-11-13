Was Glen Powell Robbed From the Sexiest Man Alive Title?
In a surprising move, John Krasinski was picked as 'PEOPLE's' Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. He was up against other gorgeous nominees like Jeremy Allen White, Pedro Pascal, and the cast of New Girl. But the most stinging decision for many online was to crown Krasinski over one of the biggest hotties of the year: Glen Powell.
"You're not gonna sit here and tell me that Glen Powell didn't solidify his spot as the sexiest man alive after wearing a white t shirt and a cowboy hat in the pouring rain," someone tweeted, sharing a GIF from Twisters. Another fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Being told Glen Powell might be sexiest man of the year and then it's revealed to be John Krasinski is somehow the worst things that's happened to me this month."
Tweets kept pouring in, with fans voicing their disappointment over the decision to snub the dreamy Anyone But You star.
Others were rooting for Pedro Pascal, who also would've made an excellent choice according to their tastes.
While PEOPLE didn't choose Powell, 36, as its sexiest man, readers gave him the superlative of Sexiest Summer Action Star, with other hotties like Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman declared as runner-ups. "Don't get it twisted: Glen Powell may have had one sexy role after another this year (between Anyone But You, Hit Man and Twisters) but we still would share a bucket of popcorn with runners-up Ryan Gosling (Fall Guy) and Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool & Wolverine) any day," wrote the outlet.
Celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi shared a screenshot of a DM that claimed Powell "was aggressively courted for Sexiest Man Alive," but ultimately turned it down. The unnamed person alleged Powell "joins the ranks of Ryan Gosling, Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves in terms of stars who have been BEGGED to be SMA but have resolutely refused." Powell and his team have yet to confirmed this, but it could explain why he wasn't selected.
Powell fans can't complain much, as shortly after Krasinski, 45, was declared to be the sexiest man alive, Vanity Fair dropped a sizzling shoot with the Hit Man hottie for the "2025 Hollywood" issue, featuring him in a mesh shirt that showed off his chiseled abs.