In a surprising move, John Krasinski was picked as 'PEOPLE's' Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. He was up against other gorgeous nominees like Jeremy Allen White, Pedro Pascal, and the cast of New Girl. But the most stinging decision for many online was to crown Krasinski over one of the biggest hotties of the year: Glen Powell.

"You're not gonna sit here and tell me that Glen Powell didn't solidify his spot as the sexiest man alive after wearing a white t shirt and a cowboy hat in the pouring rain," someone tweeted, sharing a GIF from Twisters. Another fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Being told Glen Powell might be sexiest man of the year and then it's revealed to be John Krasinski is somehow the worst things that's happened to me this month."

Tweets kept pouring in, with fans voicing their disappointment over the decision to snub the dreamy Anyone But You star.

I love John Krasinski but even as a straight guy I can tell you it should have been Glen Powell. I think even Pam would agree on Glen #SexiestManAlive pic.twitter.com/idOwY8fIN5 — Wise Words From An Idiot (@WiseWordsIdiot) November 13, 2024

Me and the girls nominating Glen Powell to be Sexiest Man Alive: 😍🙏🏽🤠



People Magazine: “it’s John Krasinski”



Me and the girls: pic.twitter.com/NFK55ajClq — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) November 13, 2024

so apparently the “sexiest man alive” is not glen powell

pic.twitter.com/SPguxQM85t — sylvia (@newromantics02) November 13, 2024

glen powell should’ve been the sexiest man alive just from this video alone pic.twitter.com/RV0uxX1uxl — caro ⭐️ (@stylesgala) November 13, 2024

i’m sorry there’s a mistake! glen powell you won sexiest man alive! pic.twitter.com/8scx0cbjme — zoe cannoli (@ZozoSparkles) November 13, 2024

glen powell you were ROBBED but don't worry you're still the sexiest man alive of the year To Me pic.twitter.com/WgHzEWSIh5 — ailís ⚭ (@thegallicshrugs) November 13, 2024

What do you mean Glen Powell wasn’t sexiest man alive??? pic.twitter.com/x4f1BNsY7c — Shelby 🎄 (@winterssoldier) November 13, 2024

Others were rooting for Pedro Pascal, who also would've made an excellent choice according to their tastes.

when i wake up tomorrow and i don’t see the name “jose pedro balmaceda pascal, the people magazine’s sexiest man alive 2024” count your days https://t.co/kGw04Ph5qK — ash ༊*·˚・ (@pascalverse) November 11, 2024

I mean, I love John Krasinski as much as the next millennial woman but Pedro Pascal has been here waiting for some love 😘❤️ https://t.co/3JvW9g2kLt pic.twitter.com/oZYGZUSe4q — LanaJulie The Alchemy✨️🤍🦋 (@lanajulie33) November 13, 2024

Pedro Pascal robbed again pic.twitter.com/pnEoa9yGaE — Jamie Kraus (@JamieKraus89) November 13, 2024

john krasinski, really? when Pedro Pascal literally exists. smh pic.twitter.com/XCkuve3GXJ — Lorena Camargo (@lorilicious) November 13, 2024

The fact that Pedro Pascal hasn’t been dubbed the sexiest man alive by @people just lets me know the system is in fact broken. pic.twitter.com/nrHzJy2fmd — Blojay Simpson (@BlojaySimpson) November 13, 2024

While PEOPLE didn't choose Powell, 36, as its sexiest man, readers gave him the superlative of Sexiest Summer Action Star, with other hotties like Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman declared as runner-ups. "Don't get it twisted: Glen Powell may have had one sexy role after another this year (between Anyone But You, Hit Man and Twisters) but we still would share a bucket of popcorn with runners-up Ryan Gosling (Fall Guy) and Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool & Wolverine) any day," wrote the outlet.

Celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi shared a screenshot of a DM that claimed Powell "was aggressively courted for Sexiest Man Alive," but ultimately turned it down. The unnamed person alleged Powell "joins the ranks of Ryan Gosling, Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves in terms of stars who have been BEGGED to be SMA but have resolutely refused." Powell and his team have yet to confirmed this, but it could explain why he wasn't selected.

Powell fans can't complain much, as shortly after Krasinski, 45, was declared to be the sexiest man alive, Vanity Fair dropped a sizzling shoot with the Hit Man hottie for the "2025 Hollywood" issue, featuring him in a mesh shirt that showed off his chiseled abs.