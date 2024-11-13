"Gossip Girl" alum Chanel Banks has been missing for nearly two weeks, and her family says her husband has not been cooperating with their investigation.

According to a GoFundMe set up by the actress's cousin, Danielle-Tori Singh, Banks has not been in contact with family members since Oct. 30, which they say is longer than she's ever been out of contact. Singh traveled to California from Toronto to search for her cousin, along with other family members, and they are hoping to hire a private investigator.

The Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA that officers have conducted four separate welfare checks, and continue looking into Banks' disappearance.

Singh said she and her aunt gained access to Banks' apartment on Nov. 10, and found the 36-year-old actress had left behind her small dog, which she always travels with, as well as her car. Her phone and laptop were missing, however.

"The only items we did not locate are her phone and laptop. She also does not go anywhere without her little dog, which also has been left behind," the GoFundMe said.

Banks' family told KTLA that her husband has not been cooperating or canvassing with family members. They also said that police told them there was no sign of foul play at her apartment.

Banks is perhaps best known for playing Sawyer Bennett in "Gossip Girl," and also appeared in the TV drama "Blue Bloods."

-- With reporting by TMX