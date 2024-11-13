After Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston went viral for a suspicious brown stain on his uniform during a game on Sunday, Nov. 10, retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce told fans it's happened to him and "many" other football players.

Kelce, 37, made the admission while discussing Houston's suspected accident during Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast he hosts alongside his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Fans believe the stain on Houston's pants was poop.

"This is why I hate white pants," Jason joked. He said he was "lucky" his backside didn't make it onto national television when he had a similar accident before an Eagles game.

"You know, like, when you shart and there's a possibility something came out but you're not certain?" Jason asked Travis. He said he asked a teammate to check his pants for signs of leakage.

"I was like, 'Hey, can you check the back of my pants because I think I might have just s**t myself.' And he checks, and he says 'You're good'," Jason recalled. But he was not good.

"I go out for warm ups, do the whole warm ups, and Lane [Johnson] comes up to me after and he's like, 'Hey, you've got s**t all up on your pants right now'," Jason said.

"It was disgusting," he said, but revealed that he knows "many players that this has happened to."

Houston, for his part, took to social media to assure fans that he had no such accident, saying, "I had sat on some Gatorade just chill."

"Come on dude. Travis...you and I both know he ain't sitting on no Gatorade," Jason said. "We all know what that is."

"He has nothing to be ashamed of. I am here to have your back James," Jason said. He said it can be a common occurrence in the NFL because players are "exerting a lot of effort" while wearing white pants, which presents a "risky situation."

-- With reporting by TMX