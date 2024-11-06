Travis Kelce has spoken publicly about his brother Jason Kelce's recent encounter with a college student that gained widespread attention. The Kansas City Chiefs star addressed the situation during Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast.

"You had some f–king clown come up to you talking about your family," Travis remarked, referring to a Pennsylvania State University student who insulted him by calling him "a f–t for dating Taylor Swift." Jason responded to the student by smashing his phone and asking, "Who's the f–t now?"

Travis shared his thoughts on the incident, acknowledging that Jason acted out of a desire to defend his family. "You reacted in a way that was defending your family and you might have used some words that you regret using," he said. Despite the heated exchange, Travis commended his brother for taking responsibility and apologizing on ESPN earlier in the week.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce

"You're sincere, and you've learned from this," Travis added, praising Jason for owning up to the situation. He admitted, "That s–t sucks. You shouldn't feel this much. ... Everybody passing around the videos is gonna make it a bigger situation than what it really is."

Jason also reflected on the incident during the podcast, expressing regret over using offensive language. "The thing I regret the most is saying that word, to be honest with you," he told listeners, calling the slur "f–king ridiculous" and "over the line."

In the viral footage, Jason was seen throwing the student's phone to the ground. While he initially felt justified in reacting, Jason admitted that the situation could have been avoided. "Now there's a video out there with him saying that word, and it's not good for anybody," he said, adding, "It would have been a nothingburger if I just kept walking."

Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce
Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce

Travis reassured his brother, saying, "You don't choose hate. That's not who you are." He emphasized that Jason's actions stemmed from protecting his family and shouldn't define him.

While Taylor Swift has not commented on the controversy, she was seen embracing Jason at Travis' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week. The couple, who began dating last summer, continues to attract significant public attention.

Jason concluded the podcast by expressing his hope to move past the controversy, saying, "I want to stop talking about the really stupid situation."

Tags
Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, Taylor Swift