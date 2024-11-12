Denzel Washington is reminding fans that he may be gearing up for retirement soon, but not before a couple more groundbreaking roles.

The Oscar-winning actor admitted in August that there are "very few films" left for him to make at this stage in his career, and now coming upon the age of 70, only wants to work with the best in filmmaking.

Though the actor — who sat with Australia's 'Today' for the 'Gladiator II' press tour — revealed that a role is being prepared for him in the groundbreaking film franchise, 'Black Panther.'

"For me it's about the filmmakers. Especially at this point in my career, I am only interested in working with the best," Washington, 69, said. "I don't know how many more films I'm going to make. It's probably not that many. I want to do things I haven't done."

The actor went on to detail exactly what he envisions for himself through the next couple projects, and recalled how his career has begun to come around full circle. "I played Othello at 22. I am about to play Othello at 70," he stated of the Shakespeare production set to open on Broadway early next year.

"After that, I am playing Hannibal. After that, I've been talking to Steve McQueen about a film. After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next 'Black Panther.' After that, I'm going to do the film 'Othello.' After that, I'm going to do King Lear. After that, I'm going to retire."

Late actor and legendary original Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, described how the acting legend has a special place in his heart for Washington, revealing how the 'Training Day' star once paid for his acting school during the summer.

"There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington," Boseman said of Washington at that time, per 'Variety.'

The late Wakanda superstar had choice words for Washington in his speech after receiving the AFI Life Achievement Award back in 2019, boldly declaring: "My whole cast stands on your shoulders."

"The daily battles won, the thousand territories gained, the many sacrifices you made for the culture on film sets through your career, the things you refused to compromise along the way lay the blueprints for us to follow," Boseman said.

'Black Panther 3: Shadows of Wakanda' is currently in development and is set to cast fan-favorite star Leticia Wright as Black Panther. Will Smith has been announced as the new villain, and Michael B. Jordan is set to make a comeback as well.

The highly-anticipated film is scheduled to release in 2025, although no set date has been announced.