Everyone knows Paul Mescal is a fan of short shorts and looks like his preferences were taken into consideration for his role in the highly anticipated Gladiator II.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 28-year-old actor discussed his already much talked-about Gladiator II costume alongside director Ridley Scott. Mescal plays Lucius in the sequel to 2000's iconic Gladiator starring Russell Crowe, a gladiator fighting under Macrinus (played by Denzel Washington), a former slave who plots to overthrow the young emperors Caracalla and Geta.

"I think Ridley always wanted the shorts a little bit longer and I wanted the skirt to be a little bit shorter," Mescal says with a laugh. "So I think we met in the middle, yeah."

Mescal is known for rocking short shorts, which fans can't get enough of.

His recent photoshoot for GQ inspired by his latest role also got plenty of fans talking, with him sporting black leather shorts on the cover.

In his interview, Mescal -- who's rumored to be dating singer Gracie Abrams -- addressed rumors he has a habit of having one-night stands then disappearing early in the morning. While he said him and his siblings laughed at the rumors circulating on social media, not everyone found it funny.

"The one thing that upset me was that I was in the kitchen, I remember my mum looking at the videos and she was getting upset," he said. "Isn't that devastating?"