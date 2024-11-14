Pastor Jamal Bryant has publicly addressed threats and accusations made by Ray J concerning an interview the two recently recorded but have not aired.

The tension escalated when Ray J, 43, demanded the interview on the 'Jamal Bryant Podcast' remain unreleased, claiming it "wasn't cleared" and issuing a sharp warning to "snatch somebody off the pulpit" if the interview were broadcast.

In response, Bryant took to Instagram to defend both the integrity of his podcast and his respect for the "One Wish" singer.

"I was so grateful to recently interview one of the few mavericks of this generation, @rayj who has been more than impactful in many different fields," he wrote. Bryant expressed disappointment over the public threats, stating, "It was both surprising and disheartening to wake up to unfounded threats and baseless accusations directed at me." He assured that potentially sensitive or legally questionable remarks had already been edited out to protect all parties involved.

Bryant, 53, further clarified the mission of 'The Jamal Bryant Podcast: Let's Be Clear,' emphasizing its commitment to authentic and constructive dialogue. "We are a live to tape production that ordinarily makes no edits," Bryant explained. However, he noted that in the spirit of brotherhood, adjustments were made with an agreement to maintain transparency throughout the process.

Ray J's frustration was evident in his own statements, where he accused Bryant's team of unfair treatment.

"Don't play the interview, it's not cleared, it's out of bounds," Ray J, born William Ray Norwood Jr., declared, adding, "Be respectful and do people right. Don't call people out they name, don't make people feel like they not safe in a place that they thought they were safe."

Bryant concluded his statement by refusing to engage in a public feud, emphasizing his commitment to community unity. "I refuse to be embroiled in a battle that demeans our community and all that I stand for. I love my brother unconditionally and I stand on my agreed promise."

As of now, the interview remains unreleased, leaving many wondering whether the two will reconcile their differences or if the situation will escalate further.