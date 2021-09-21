Ray J has slammed his former manager for alleging there is a second sex tape of him and ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Wack 100 said on a podcast last week that he had "more graphic" footage of the former pair and would be willing to deliver it to either Ray or Kardashian's estranged husband, Kanye West.

Certainly, it caused an uproar, with Kim Kardashian's camp denying that such a video exists. However, apart from what her lawyer said, Kim has remained relatively silent personally. And so did Kanye.

Meanwhile, as reported by Page Six, the "One Wish" singer remarked in a recent Instagram comment that the notion "ain't okay."

Ray J wrote, "This ain't cool - I been staying off the Raydar - Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I'm receiving," He added that these kinds of things are what kept him from growing as a person. "How can I show growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening?"

While it appears so far that the former manager is threatening either Kanye or Kim Kardashian, it seems that Ray J is not unaffected. He looks like the one most afffected, compared to how Kanye and Kim are relatively ignoring the threats.

"I'm a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first," he added of his two kids, Melody, 3, and Epik, 1, with wife Princess Love. "This is not the message I want to send out - smh," Ray J said.

Marty Singer, the attorney for KKW Beauty founder Kim Kardashian, also denied the existence of a second sex tape, saying Page Six in a statement that Wack was seeking to become famous. "The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false," Singer told Page Six on Sunday. "It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame."

Wack however did not take the accusations down. He slammed Singer on his Instagram Story, writing, "A message to @kimkardashian attorneys ask your client about 'SANTA BARBARA' & the signed deliverables for tape 1, 2 & 3 @rayj can't control what I NOW control.

"If I hear 15 minutes of fame again I'll be forced to display the Signed CONTRACTS #TRYME."

