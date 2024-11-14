Cameron Diaz is back!

After announcing in 2022 that she was coming out of retirement, Netflix has released a glimpse of her first role in over a decade with the trailer for Back in Action.

In the movie, Diaz stars alongside Jamie Foxx as Emily and Matt, former CIA agents who have kept their past hidden from their children, leading normal lives in the suburbs. They become spies again after their secret lives are exposed.

"For the first time in a really long time, I felt alive again," Diaz says after a high-stakes battle with criminals at a gas station. "I felt like that b***h again."

It's then revealed that the pair's children witnessed the entire showdown. "What is going on?," their son asks. "We were operatives for the CIA," explains Foxx. With their secret out, the kids are impressed. "I knew you guys were lying about something, but I never thought you were cool enough to be spies," remarks their teenage daughter.

From surviving explosions to car crashes, Back In Action marks a thrilling, action-packed comeback for Diaz.

Diaz's last role before Back in Action was in the 2014 remake of Annie. She officially announced her return to acting after her Back In Action co-star convinced her to take the role. "We just begged and pleased on my knees, like, 'Just give the people one more again," Foxx told E! News in 2022.

Last month, Diaz spoke at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit about her decision to take a break from acting. "For me, it was just something I had to do," she explained. "It felt like the right thing for me to reclaim my own life and I just really didn't care about anything else." Diaz maintained that nobody's opinion or offer would have changed her mind at the time, as her focus was on motherhood.

Back in Action hits Netflix on January 17.

