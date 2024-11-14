Offset's night out almost landed the rapper in a pair of handcuffs.

In video obtained by TMZ, the "Clout" rapper and former Migos star was spotted out with his friends. The group exited the Hôtel du Collectionneur on Nov. 13 when another group of men aggressively confronted them at the entrance.

Sources have revealed to the publication that the men that confronted Offset's group are part of the French rapper Gazo's entourage. The group of people were allegedly upset that they paid Offset $150K for a video shoot, and "laziness" caused him to fail at meeting their requirements.

Despite the video shoot falling through, the group demanded that Offset return the money that he was paid. The rapper refused and that is when things got heated between the two groups.

The outlet reports that Offset's group attempted to calm the situation down. However, things got heated when he was pushed into a car as he was leaving the area.

"I'll fire your a-s up," Offset can be heard saying in the clip.

As he says this, his security holds him back from taking any further action in the situation. However, that is when chaos erupted.

The two sides began to fight on the streets, and one man managed to land a swift roundhouse kick to the back of one of Offset's guy's head. This apparently made Offset more mad and the bodyguard prevented him from entering the fight.

There was so much chaos that even members of Offset's crew were fighting each other at one point in the clip.

Offset managed to break free from his security detail and whack one of his French opps with a swift kick to the head. However, he was then rushed back to the hotel.

The French rappers then rushed the door of the hotel and attempted to pull Offset out of the building. Police officers were called and eventually arrived to the scene. TMZ reports that there were not arrested made in the brawl.

The feud between the group may be over for good as Gazo posted a pic of him and Offset the next day.

Offset's latest dispute comes as he has had heated exchanges with his ex-wife Cardi B over the last year. She is currently seeking custody of their three kids as they go through a divorce.

