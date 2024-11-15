Teddi Mellencamp's estranged husband Edwin Arroyave allegedly had a romantic relationship with a woman named Missy during their 13 years of marriage from 2015 to 2016 and lasted anywhere from six months to a year.

One insider told Page Six that Missy is Mellencamp's "best friend," whereas another source suggests that the two women may have crossed paths no more than four times.

The 43-year-old blonde beauty became aware of the affair in March 2016 while auditioning for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," a show she later appeared on in Season 8, debuting in December 2017.It's worth noting that she once shared that she and the CEO of Skyline Security were on the brink of divorce during that particular year.

According to a second insider who spoke to Page Six, Arroyave had made up his mind to leave Mellencamp upon her discovery of his involvement with Missy. Ultimately, he dedicated himself to Mellencamp and "closed that chapter of his life."

The source went on that despite being "unfaithful" to Mellencamp, Arroyave used the experience as a catalyst for introspection, ultimately reigniting his dedication to family and faith.

The outlet's first source revealed Mellencamp remains uncertain about the extent of Arroyave's infidelity during their marriage, as he supposedly claimed to have no recollection of the number of times or individuals involved. On the other hand, the second source affirms that Arroyave has not engaged in similar behavior again.

News of Arroyave's cheating comes amid Mellencamp's extramarital affair with her married horse trainer, Simon Schroeder, has also surfaced this week.

The said affair ultimately prompted Mellencamp to initiate divorce proceedings earlier this month.

A source from the Daily Mail confirmed that Schroeder and Mellencamp's relationship was not only physical, but evolved into an "emotional" one.