NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill is accusing his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, of stealing during their short marriage, according to newly released court documents.

The Miami Dolphins star, 31, made the claims as part of an ongoing divorce battle, while also denying Keeta's requests for spousal support and exclusive use of their shared Miami condo.

In the documents, Hill said his marriage to Keeta lasted less than two years and claimed she is "educated, able-bodied, and employable," adding that she is capable of supporting herself.

According to US Magazine, he accused her of being "voluntarily unemployed" and said she focused more on maintaining an image on social media than planning for her future.

Tyreek also alleged that Keeta repeatedly used his debit card without his full consent and moved her family into his home against his wishes.

He said they didn't share bank accounts due to her "history of stealing money," which reportedly caused major arguments. "She instigated fights to gain control of the home," Hill's lawyer stated.

NFL star Tyreek Hill accused his estranged wife, Keeta Hill, of stealing from him, but she adamantly denies his claims, Us Weekly can exclusively report. https://t.co/tJTyO0l6jP — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 23, 2025

Keeta's Lawyer Says All Marital Income Was Shared

Keeta's lawyer, Evan Marks, strongly denied the claims. He explained that under Florida law, all income earned during the marriage is considered joint unless a prenuptial agreement exists—which, in this case, does not.

"Tyreek did not want a prenup," Marks said. "All earnings during the marriage belong to both." He added that Hill was fully aware of all transactions Keeta made.

The divorce, filed in April, followed a police visit to the couple's Florida home. No charges were filed, and a Dolphins representative later confirmed the case was closed.

Hill also claimed Keeta made it difficult for him to spend time with their daughter unless he visited her at their former home.

He asked the court for shared parenting time and for Keeta to contribute to their child's activities and costs. He also requested that she cover part of his legal fees.

Meanwhile, Keeta appears to be focusing on her new chapter with their baby girl, Capri, TimesOfIndia said. She recently shared videos on Instagram of bonding moments—like practicing tennis while Capri watched and enjoying a swim together.

"Getting better so I can play with Capri when she's ready," Keeta captioned one clip. Another showed the peaceful pair floating in a pool with the words, "Summer activities with my favorite girl."