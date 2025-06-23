Hailey Bieber's decision to go without her wedding ring may not be a casual style choice.

A body language expert explains that there may be an unconscious decision at play —a decision to physically separate herself and make that separation visible —from her husband, Justin Bieber, as more and more speculation boils over about their marriage.

In the past week, the 28-year-old model has been seen in New York City a number of times without her $500,000 wedding ring, and divorce rumors have swirled as her popstar husband continues to put out cryptic social media posts and shares bizarre messages, including his private text messages during a spat on Father's Day.

A Deliberate Display

Hailey Bieber sparks divorce rumors by stepping out without her ring👀



Hours later, she shares a selfie clearly showing the ring back on her finger😅 pic.twitter.com/i4Pl2Bn4Z6 — Pop Tales (@Pop_Tales) June 23, 2025

Body language expert Darren Stanton told The US Sun that Hailey's recent body language reflects "anger and frustration." He noted that she is now drawing attention to her bare hand in a way that feels intentional.

"Hailey is making a very exerted effort to show the paparazzi that she's no longer wearing the ring," Stanton explained.

Stanton referenced a photo of Hailey out in Manhattan with friends Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse, where she placed her left hand across her chest while adjusting her jacket, a movement he called "very unusual" for her.

He also pointed out changes in her facial expressions: "The eyebrows are put together, the eyes are narrowed, and the lips are pierced. Therefore, I would assert she's angry and frustrated, potentially with Justin's behavior."

Sources close to the couple say that Hailey recently told Justin to "stop being a f***ing child" following his controversial Instagram posts that included strip club photos and unsettling captions.

Justin's Struggles Bubble Up

As Hailey appears more publicly composed, Stanton believes Justin is quietly unraveling.

"With Justin, I see elements of sadness. I think he is more emotionally distressed than she is," he said, describing the singer's expressions as "masking smiles," a tactic people use to hide inner turmoil.

Stanton added, "Even at times when he smiles, we do not see the two main tells of a genuine smile," namely, crow's feet and full facial engagement, suggesting that the singer is trying to keep up appearances.

In recent weeks, Justin has posted videos alluding to emotional isolation.

One message said, "If I have to do something to be loved, that's not love." For her part, Hailey has been photographed with and without her ring, playing coy.

The couple, who married in 2018, have a 10-month-old son, Jack. Although reps for him previously shot down old abuse rumors and denied that Justin is a victim of Sean "Diddy" Combs, new questions have arisen about his finances, his health status, and whether he may end up in a conservatorship.