Prince Harry is reportedly making efforts to mend family ties by reaching out to King Charles III and Prince William, hoping to ease the tension between them.

Reports say he's invited both of them to attend the 2027 Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham, England.

The move is being seen as a possible first step toward reconciling years of tension within the royal family.

Prince Harry is expected to reach out soon with an early email invitation to King Charles and Prince William for the 2027 Invictus Games.

A source told Daily Mail, "Harry has agreed that Invictus should extend an invitation to his family. Invictus hopes the royal family will come along to support the wounded veterans taking part."

At 40, Prince Harry is reportedly optimistic that his father and brother will join him at the 2027 Invictus Games, which are set to run from July 10 to 17 in Birmingham.

The closing day also marks Queen Camilla's 80th birthday, raising questions about whether the king will be available, PageSix said.

According to a source, Harry's decision to send the invitation early was done on purpose."Charles's schedule fills up years ahead, so this gives him a real chance to be there," the source noted.

Tense Royal Ties Tested with Harry's 2027 Invictus Games Invitation

The 2027 Games will be the first held in the UK since the inaugural event in 2014, which was supported by both Charles and William, MarieClaire said.

Despite the invite, it's still unclear whether either royal will attend. Harry and his family have been distant since he and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to California.

Since then, tensions have only grown, especially after Harry's interviews and the release of his 2023 memoir "Spare," which further strained his relationship with the royal family.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl shared that the invitation could be a step toward healing.

She noted that King Charles genuinely wants to rebuild his relationship with Prince Harry and be part of the lives of his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. "He has an incredible capacity for forgiveness."

However, royal biographer Ingrid Seward warned that trust remains an issue. "The king is wary of Harry repeating private conversations, as he's done before," she told sources.

Harry recently told the BBC he was "desperate" to make peace, adding, "It would be nice to reconcile."

A spokesperson for Invictus confirmed that no formal invitations have been sent yet, as planning is still in early stages and all guests—including family, sponsors, and officials—will be decided by the 2027 organizing team.