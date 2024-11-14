Teddi Mellencamp might have been involved in an affair with her married horse trainer.

The "RHOBH" alum initiated divorce proceedings against her spouse after nine years of marriage. The couple officially separated on October 20, according to Mellencamp's filing, although Edwin Arroyave's recordsindicate a separation date of November 1.

Insiders familiar with the divorce proceedings revealed that the wife of horse trainer Simon Schröeder stumbled upon his affair with Mellencamp when she checked his phone.

According to the Daily Mail, when Schröeder's wife, Karli Postel, was giving birth to their third child in California, he was allegedly with Mellencamp in Florida. Postel began to suspect something was amiss as she questioned why her husband was in Florida instead of being by her side during the birth of their baby.

Upon their return to Los Angeles, Postel came across inappropriate texts from the reality star and Schröeder and reportedly decided to address them. It ultimately sparked a tense and public confrontation. It also lead to Mellencamp expressing regret and promising to never repeat the mistake on the condition that Postel remained silent.

"Karli didn't tell Edwin when she found out. She was willing to give Simon another chance and stayed with him. But last month, Karli found proof that the affair was ongoing and that it had become emotional," the outlet's source added.

However, Postel found out just last month that the supposed romantic involvement between Schröeder and Mellencamp had not only persisted but had also deepened emotionally, prompting her to tell Arroyave.

The outlet emphasized how the equestrian was known for his cheating ways, which led Postel to want to end things with him.

Insiders revealed that Mellencamp decided to end the relationship to prevent Arroyave from potentially accusing her of adultery.

Meanwhile, another source claim that Mellencamp is reportedly "afraid" of Arroyave, who is allegedly determined to undermine her during their contentious divorce proceedings, according to a source who spoke to The US Sun.

According to an insider, the 43-year-old blonde bombshell is currently focused solely on the well-being of her children - her 12-year-old daughter Slate, 4-year-old daughter Dove, and 10-year-old son Cruz.

"She hates [the kids] are being dragged through this and she hates even more so how public it's become so shielding her kids from all of this negativity is her top priority."

"Because of this, she is really disappointed Edwin can't have the same grace towards her."

The insider went on that Arroyave is firm on emerging victorious in the divorce proceedings.

"He wants to look good and wants to maintain custody of the kids so he's willing to do whatever to make that happen," they continued.

"She's scared it's gotten to this point and has grown more and more afraid of what he's willing to do."

"Her support from her girlfriends, specifically Kyle Richards, has been helping her navigate this mess."

"If it wasn't for the support from her friends and her love for her kids, not sure what Teddi would do."