Brad Pitt is opening up about a painful time in his life—and how Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) helped him find peace.

The 61-year-old actor shared his experience on the June 23 episode of "Armchair Expert," a podcast hosted by Dax Shepard.

According to TMZ, Pitt said he joined AA after his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016. He admitted that he was in a dark place at the time and needed serious help.

"I was pretty much on my knees," Pitt said. "I was really open. I was trying anything and everyone... I needed to wake the f--- up in some areas."

The Oscar-winning star dedicated nearly 18 months to working through the Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) program. He didn't say exactly when he started, but described it as a life-changing experience.

Brad Pitt reflected on his time in AA as a powerful and meaningful experience. He spoke about being surrounded by men who openly shared their struggles, mistakes, and desires—often with a touch of humor—which made the journey feel truly special to him.

Brad Pitt got candid about going to his first AA meeting after his divorce.

Brad Pitt Says He Felt Nervous Joining AA

Brad Pitt admitted he felt nervous and shy when he first joined Alcoholics Anonymous. However, after attending a few meetings, he gradually felt welcomed and began to enjoy the supportive environment.

During their conversation, Dax Shepard—who has openly shared his own recovery experience—asked Brad Pitt if he ever felt uneasy about being recognized by others while attending AA meetings.

But Pitt said he was "quite at ease." The two even met during one of those sessions, People said.

Pitt said he took his recovery seriously and didn't hold back in therapy either. "When I jumped into therapy then, I was just like, 'And I did this and I did that,'" he said, describing his approach as "desperate."

He also joked about his stubborn side. "When I've stepped in s---, I'm pretty good at taking responsibility for it and owning up to it," he said. "Now it's a quest to ask, 'How can I right this?'"

Dax Shepard noted that most people don't turn to Alcoholics Anonymous when life is going well, a sentiment Brad Pitt agreed with, acknowledging that difficult moments are often what lead individuals to seek help.

Brad Pitt first shared his experience with Alcoholics Anonymous in 2019, telling The New York Times that opening up about his struggles made him feel liberated and at peace.