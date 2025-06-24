Cruz Beckham appears to be throwing subtle shade at his older brother Brooklyn as tension continues to rise within the Beckham family.

On June 22, Cruz, 20, shared a video on TikTok of himself singing and playing guitar. While most fans praised his performance, one viewer jokingly asked if he'd switch careers next.

"Are you going to stick with this job or going to become a race car driver next or something?" the user wrote.

According to US Magazine, Cruz quickly replied, "Wrong brother mate," a clear nod to Brooklyn, 26, who has taken on several career paths over the years—from photography to cooking, and more recently, race car driving.

Brooklyn even shared in March that he was training for an Evo Sessions race at the Miami International Autodrome.

Followers on TikTok quickly picked up on the dig. "Cruz is so sassy in the comments and I am here for it!" one user wrote, while another added, "Oh...the shade."

The jab comes amid reports that Cruz and Brooklyn are no longer speaking. The rift reportedly worsened after Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz chose to skip their dad David Beckham's 50th birthday party last month.

Cruz Beckham Takes Sides in Family Feud with Brooklyn

The decision was said to be linked to their disapproval of their brother Romeo's relationship with then-girlfriend Kim Turnbull. Romeo and Kim have since broken up.

Cruz has clearly taken Romeo's side in the dispute. He's also been accused of mocking Nicola on social media and recently posted Beatles lyrics to his Instagram story, writing, "The truth will unfold."

This isn't the first time Cruz has used music to express his feelings. Last month, he shared lyrics from his mom Victoria Beckham's 2001 song "Every Part of Me," which talks about family love during tough times, DailyMail said. Many fans believed it was another quiet message aimed at Brooklyn.

Despite the ongoing drama, Brooklyn and Nicola seem to be settling into their life in Los Angeles.

The couple recently purchased a $16 million home in Beverly Hills' Trousdale Estates. A source told the press that the move was career-based and not tied to the family feud.

Still, reports suggest that financial tensions between the Beckhams and the Peltz family might be adding fuel to the fire.

Nicola's father, billionaire Nelson Peltz, reportedly helped fund the new home, which some insiders claim frustrated David and Victoria.