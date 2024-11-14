If you've been even remotely tuned into the Kardashian's ever-evolving family drama after moving their reality show from E! To Hulu, you're more or less familiar with Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's longstanding feud over the luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana.

Tension between the sisters began when Kourtney announced her collaboration with D&G for her wedding to Travis Barker in 2022. Kim, who had a long history of working with the brand, including past partnerships and red-carpet looks, found the choice to be strange.

Over the course of the show, viewers witnessed Kourney feeling sidelined and expressing her disappointment that Kim continued to collaborate with the brand on the heels of her wedding.

The feud intensified, as Kourtney accused Kim of trying to overshadow her and play off her own connections with the brand. Kim, on the other hand, felt that Kourtney was being overly dramatic and possessive.

Kim dragged Kourtney here. Kourtney is the most delusional person ever. she better not dare come back next season, she’s insufferable pic.twitter.com/8QnKjRx7a7 — la niña 🤎 (@ncobyle) July 6, 2023

However, it seems the two have finally brought the feud to an end by collaborating on a SKIMS x Dolce & Gabbana campaign.

kim and kourtney sealing their dolce vita beef with a skims x D&G campaign by nadia lee cohen! pic.twitter.com/o2nYEP72uO — ‏ً (@slutforpop) November 14, 2024

Shot by Nadia Lee Cohen, the chic lookbook showcases the sisters arm in arm in an Italian landscape. Kim and Kourtney also notoriously feuded over Kourtney's wedding being in Italy, after Kim's wedding to ex-husband Kanye West was in Italy as well.

Fans reacted joyously to the photoshoot, finding relief in the face that there would be no more seasons centered on the same ongoing argument.

I’m so glad she got Kourtney to do the Dolce and Gabbana x Skims collab with her! I don’t think I can handle another season of Kourtney shaming kim for working with them lol — A ★ (@heyyarnolddd) November 14, 2024

Yall not bout to sit up here and tell me Kim K and her team aren’t marketing geniuses



Adding Kourt to the #D&G / #Skims collab after that whole wedding feud



*chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/tHVKD3HdM3 — daddy luci. (@daddi_luci) November 14, 2024

The limited-edition collaboration pieces will be available to the public on Nov. 19.