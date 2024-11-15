Cam'Ron recently revealed new details behind his relationship with rap icon Jay-Z, although some words that were exchanged left him scratching his head.

During an episode of the Harlemite's new podcast, "Talk With Flee" the musician turned podcast host detailed the aftermath of a squashed feud which eventually led them to perform together at "B-Sides 2" concert at Webster Hall.

The venue, which was originally shut down reopened with a concert from the Marcy Projects native, Jay-Z — who performed tracks from his discography including "Jigga My N***a," "Party Life," "Welcome to New York City," and more.

After Cam performed alongside Jay, he got word that the ROC founder requested his number to follow up with him. However, what came after that has left him puzzled to this day.

"After the show, JAY hit me up like: 'Yo, that was dope last night,'" to which Cam responded: "That was really dope, I appreciate you guys putting this sh*t to bed and let's rock out," the "Hey Ma" rapper said regarding moving forward and collaborating.

"He was like, 'Yeah, man. See how much s**t we can do when n****s stop acting like it's fake beef out here. That s**t slows s**t down.'"

The rapper gestured confusion with his hands before saying, "What is — I didn't know how to take that. I didn't know what he meant when he texted that... I just replied, 'No matter what, you, Dame, and Biggs gave me a chance to feed my family legally, so I have no problem with it.' But inside, I'm like, 'Why would he even text that?' I don't know," the 48-year-old said. "Even to this day, I'm like I don't have no problem but I thought that was weird."

That said, it seems the rapper played it cool and chose not to overthink it, concluding that all has been well otherwise. "Don't get me wrong, this concert was 3-4 years ago. I haven't seen or spoke to Jay-Z since then," he explained.

"Everything that they're doing I respect it, I respect the hustler in Jay-Z — pause. I respect the music he does — Are we good? I hope we good, I dunno. If I see him and we speak, cool. If not, it's' not gonna make or break what I got going on."

The rapper cleared the air, saying he respects everything Jay-Z has going on business wise, however informed that fan that he isn't sure about a future collab due to the fact that neither of them are largely focused on music at this time.