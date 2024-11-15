Katt Williams isn't letting his feud with Faizon Love stop anytime soon.

On the red carpet for GQ's Men of the Year party on Thursday, Nov. 15, the comedian shared that he names his many animals after celebrities. This includes a pot belly pig with the moniker "Fat Faison."

With a smirk, the Wild n' Out alum described the pet as a "real joy to be around."

Williams and Love's feud took a turn early last year when Love appeared on 'The Art of Dialogue.' He was asked in the interview who the "most overrated comedian of all time" was and he didn't hesitate to name Williams. "It's all mouth and no product," he jabbed. Love then pointed out that while Williams has numerous comedy specials, he hasn't gotten luck securing a TV show or movie of his own.

Williams clapped back in a viral conversation with Shannon Sharpe for the Club Shay Shay podcast back in January 2024. When questioned by Sharpe on whether there's a comedian Williams approves of, he responded, "I've taken 46 comedians with me on the road. 46. I'm not the comedian you can give that to. I only put on comedians that are funnier than me. Anybody that ever told you differently is a fat Faizon liar."

When Sharpe joked that Love "just caught a stray," Williams explained that Love claimed getting a Netflix special is "easy." "I have 12 specials. Guess how many Faizon got? Zero," he said.

Williams threw more jabs at Love, remarking, "Why is he allowed to have conversations about real standup people? We do not let people who are on the juice discuss real athletes. That's all." He added that he doesn't "harbor any resentment towards these entities" because he "can't be jealous."

Shortly after the podcast episode, Love responded with a video. "It's hard to address lunacy, and hypocrisy and downright ignorance," he said. ""But it's so funny how many people think this dumb, stupid motherf****r is spittin' truth. But that's the internet I guess, you guys want to believe in something so bad."

