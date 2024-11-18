The 15th Annual Governors Awards saw many big names in Hollywood hitting its black carpet. This includes Angelina Jolie, who attended with her 16-year-old son Knox Jolie-Pitt.

Other attendees include Jennifer Lawrence, who showed off her baby bump, Jennifer Lopez, Andrew Garfield, and more.

This year's Governors Awards recipients are headlined by the late Quincy Jones as well as casting director Juliet Taylor. Both are this year's recipients of the Academy Honor Awards.

Other recipients for this year include writer-director Richard Curtis and "No Time to Die" producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Curtis is the recipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The "No Time to Die" producers, on the other hand, are the recipients of the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

See the stars who walked the black carpet below.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Knox Jolie-Pitt

(L-R) Angelina Jolie and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Amy Adams

Amy Adams attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

Irish actor Barry Keoghan arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 15th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 17, 2024. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Demi Moore

Demi Moore attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

US actress/singer Jennifer Lopez arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 15th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 17, 2024. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Paul Mescal

Irish actor Paul Mescal arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 15th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 17, 2024. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
