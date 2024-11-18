The 15th Annual Governors Awards saw many big names in Hollywood hitting its black carpet. This includes Angelina Jolie, who attended with her 16-year-old son Knox Jolie-Pitt.

Other attendees include Jennifer Lawrence, who showed off her baby bump, Jennifer Lopez, Andrew Garfield, and more.

This year's Governors Awards recipients are headlined by the late Quincy Jones as well as casting director Juliet Taylor. Both are this year's recipients of the Academy Honor Awards.

Other recipients for this year include writer-director Richard Curtis and "No Time to Die" producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Curtis is the recipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The "No Time to Die" producers, on the other hand, are the recipients of the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

See the stars who walked the black carpet below.

Andrew Garfield

Angelina Jolie and Knox Jolie-Pitt

Anna Kendrick

Amy Adams

Barry Keoghan

Daniel Craig

Demi Moore

Elizabeth Olsen

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lopez

Kate Winslet

Kristen Wiig

Lupita Nyong'o

Read more: Emily Blunt Fuels John Krasinski Divorce Rumors By Attending Governors Awards Solo

Margaret Qualley

Pamela Anderson

Paul Mescal

Rebel Wilson

Saoirse Ronan

Sebastian Stan

Zoe Saldana