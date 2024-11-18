Governors Awards 2024: Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, and More Hit the Black Carpet
The 15th Annual Governors Awards saw many big names in Hollywood hitting its black carpet. This includes Angelina Jolie, who attended with her 16-year-old son Knox Jolie-Pitt.
Other attendees include Jennifer Lawrence, who showed off her baby bump, Jennifer Lopez, Andrew Garfield, and more.
This year's Governors Awards recipients are headlined by the late Quincy Jones as well as casting director Juliet Taylor. Both are this year's recipients of the Academy Honor Awards.
Other recipients for this year include writer-director Richard Curtis and "No Time to Die" producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.
Curtis is the recipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The "No Time to Die" producers, on the other hand, are the recipients of the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.
See the stars who walked the black carpet below.
Andrew Garfield
Angelina Jolie and Knox Jolie-Pitt
Anna Kendrick
Amy Adams
Barry Keoghan
Daniel Craig
Demi Moore
Elizabeth Olsen
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lopez
Kate Winslet
Kristen Wiig
Lupita Nyong'o
Margaret Qualley
Pamela Anderson
Paul Mescal
Rebel Wilson
Saoirse Ronan
Sebastian Stan
Zoe Saldana
