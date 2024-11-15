Beloved comedian Conan O'Brien is in gear to host the 97th Oscars telecast for the first time ever.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday, November 15, that the talk show host accepted the invitation to emcee on Hollywood's most glamorous night.

The star-studded affair is set to kick off on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 4 p.m. PT. ABC will be streaming the glitzy event live in over 200 territories around the world, per 'The Hollywood Reporter.'

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang made a joint announcement regarding their excitement for O'Brien's participation, noting that his expertise makes him a perfect choice for the stage.

Conan O’Brien set to host the 2025 Oscars. pic.twitter.com/xFSImRf16r — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 15, 2024

"We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O'Brien host the Oscars this year," Kramer and Yang stated, per 'THR.' "He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies and his live TV expertise."

They continued: "His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best — honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year."

O'Brien made a statement regarding the honor as well, which came wrapped in a bit of comedy, of course. The 61-year-old comedian did a short skit alongside the Academy to announce the "incredible" opportunity. He appears in the camera happily holding an Oscar, only to find out he's just hosting.

Conan O’Brien is officially your 97th Oscars host!



Tune into the biggest night in Hollywood on Sunday, March 2nd at 7e/4p, LIVE on @ABCNetwork! #Oscars @TeamCoco @ConanOBrien pic.twitter.com/ZpsGM9LEIq — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 15, 2024

"This is incredible. I've been handed an Oscar. I'm an Oscar winner. This is amazing," O' Brien laughed. When an assistant from behind the scenes whispered to him that he was only hosting, the award was comically ripped from his hands.

"Okay, no Oscar... ever. Hosting. Check it out," he teases to fans.

The grand move comes after it was reported that Jimmy Kimmel declined the invitation to host, despite hosting the previous 89th, 90th, 95th, and 96th Oscars. Reasons for his decline have not been revealed.

That said, Craig Erwich — the president of Disney Television Group, which oversees ABC — is more than pleased with the decision, deeming O'Brien "a preeminent comedic voice, whose decades-long success is marked by his distinctive humor and perspective."

"He joins an iconic roster of comedy greats who have served in this role, and we are so lucky to have him center stage for the Oscars," Erwich added, per 'THR.'