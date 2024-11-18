Angelina Jolie brought a dashing date with her to the 15th Annual Governors Awards and it's none other than her son Knox Jolie-Pitt.

The 16-year-old, who Jolie shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, rocked a classic black suit and tie as he posed for photographs with his mom.

HELLO! notes that it is the first time in over three years that Jolie-Pitt stepped back into the limelight.

This year's Governors Awards recipients include the late Quincy Jones and casting director Juliet Taylor. Both are this year's recipients of the Academy Honor Awards.

Other recipients include writer-director Richard Curtis, as well as "No Time to Die" producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Curtis is the recipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, while the "No Time to Die" producers are the recipients of the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.