Blue Ivy Carter just did her makeup so nice.

The first born of Beyoncé and Jay-Z made an appearance at Sabrina Carpenter's second Short n' Sweet tour stop in Los Angeles on Nov. 17 where she honored the pop star with covering herself in the red lipstick kiss marks that are featured on the album cover of Carpenter's sixth album.

The 12-year-old daughter of music royalty arrived to the concert in a white pleated miniskirt, cowboy boots and a gray tube top, but it was her makeup that totally nailed the theme of the night.

Along with wearing red lipstick, Carter covered her face, chest and even her thigh with scarlet kiss marks to match.

It is unclear if Carter had the kisses made herself or if they are part of some temporary tattoos.

Carpenter has been sporting the red kiss marks all across the tour and has worn them on some of her tour outfits. Her merchandise is also covered in them as well.

Carter was not accompanied by her parents at Carpenter's concert, but it appears she may be having an effect on her mom's music taste. In an interview with GQ from September, Beyoncé shared that she is a fan of Carpenter and even listed her song "Please Please Please" among her favorites.

"I love and respect all of the female singers-songwriters who are out right now.... Raye, Victoria Monét, Sasha Keable, Chloe x Halle, and Reneé Rapp. I love Doechii and GloRilla, and I just heard That Mexican OT, he's from Houston.... He goes hard! I really like 'Please Please Please' by Sabrina Carpenter, and I think that Thee Sacred Souls and Chappell Roan are talented and interesting. I'm obsessed with my backseat baby.... I'm a Smiler," she told the outlet.

Carter was not the only celebrity in the crowd last night as several other faces like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Cara Delevingne and more were all spotted at the event.

November 17, 2024 | Kendall Jenner and her friends leaving Sabrina Carpenter's concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.



📸 More pics: https://t.co/fuSJUgosVt pic.twitter.com/NCyDq2oT23 — Kendall’s Gallery (@kendalljbrs) November 18, 2024

hailey bieber at sabrina carpenter’s short n’ sweet tour pic.twitter.com/ShxwAZ99y8 — best of hailey bieber (@haileyfolders) November 18, 2024

Cara Delevingne and Minke were spotted enjoying a date night at Sabrina Carpenter’s concert in LA pic.twitter.com/co50SiLvCU — CARAUPDATES (@US_CARA) November 18, 2024

Nov. 17 marked the last show in the United States' leg of the Short n' Sweet tour. The trek resumes in Europe next year.

--Originally appeared on 'Music Times.'