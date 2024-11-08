Academy-award-winning director Christopher Nolan, best known for his work in films like Oppenheimer, The Dark Knight, and Inception, is officially working on his next project. According to Deadline, its confirmed cast cuts no corners, including major names like Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, and Tom Holland.

While most details about the script are being kept under wraps, rumors have circulated about the plot being a period horror centered on vampires in the 1920s. The film is set to start shooting early 2025 and release in Imax July 17th, 2026. The news comes on the 10th anniversary of Nolan's critically acclaimed film Interstellar, which also starred Hathaway.

This of course won't be the first time Holland stars alongside girlfriend Zendaya, as the two met on set while shooting Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. The untitled fourth installment of Spider-Man is set for release on July 24th, 2026, meaning both actors will be starring in two films together, released one week apart.

Holland and Zendaya publicly confirmed their relationship via Instagram in 2021, and have made many public appearances and declarations of love for each other since.

Holland recently admitted to googling Zendaya regularly, noting to DadaEats, "It's more of a bit of an anxiety thing, but I'll check to see that everything's good and just make sure we're all cool. I just give her a little Google, I'm like, 'She's good. Fine.'"