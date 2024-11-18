Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has apologized after making an "offensive and derogatory" comment that resulted in a $100,000 fine by the NBA.

Following his Sunday, November 17 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Ball discussed his costly decision after the homophobic remark.

"Before we get started, I just want to address the comment yesterday," he told reporters, per 'ESPN.' "I really didn't mean anything [by it] and don't want to offend anybody. I've got love for everybody, and I don't discriminate."

The Hornets' coach Charles Lee had spoken pre-game about the matter before the game, saying that Ball felt "very apologetic" about his comment. "From what I've seen since I've been around him, he loves everyone," said Lee. "He's a joy to have around the facility and it's not typically how he operates. He and I talked about the seriousness of the situation and how he needs to conduct himself going forward."

"He understands what's going to be expected of him," the coach continued. "I look forward to seeing him grow from this moment. We apologize for what happened."

Read More: LaMelo Ball Sued For Allegedly Driving Over And Breaking 11-Year-Old's Foot With His Car: This Was 'His Hero'

Lee noted that Ball assured him that, going forward, he is "going to be better."

"I want to see that happen," said the coach. "So for somebody to use those words and say that out of his mouth, we will make sure to hold him accountable to that."

Ball, 23, made his controversial comment following his Saturday, November 16 winning contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. When asked by reporter Shannon Spake about his defensive strategy against Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ball responded, "On that last play, when he took the shot? We loaded up — no homo — but that's what we wanted, put a hand up and lived with the result."

The NBA announced its decision to fine Ball on Sunday, November 17, ahead of the Hornets against the Cavaliers, who remain undefeated with a record of 15-0. "Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been fined $100,000 for making an offensive and derogatory comment in a postgame interview, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations," read a statement.

Read More: LeBron James Hit Historic Rebound After Fan Yelled at Him to Do It: 'He Needed One More Rebound for His Parlay'