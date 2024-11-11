LeBron James Hit Historic Rebound After Fan Yelled at Him to Do It: 'He Needed One More Rebound for His Parlay'
"So I got one more and I pointed at him, to acknowledge I was listening," James said after the game.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James notched his second consecutive triple-double in a game against the Toronto Raptors, thanks to one fan's encouragement.
With two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the 39-year-old grabbed his tenth rebound, securing the milestone. Right after, he pointed toward a fan who had been tracking his progress closely.
After the game, James shared that he heard the fan shout, "one more rebound," prompting him to take action.
The four-time NBA Finals MVP seemed amused by the interaction, sharing his appreciation that the fans are paying attention.