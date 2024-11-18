Victoria Kjær Theilvig, a 20-year-old Danish entrepreneur, dancer, and beauty queen, has made history by becoming the first Miss Universe from Denmark. Representing her country at the prestigious event, held on November 16, 2024, at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Victoria outshone 125 contestants from around the globe to claim the crown.

Her remarkable journey to the Miss Universe stage is a testament to her determination, intelligence, and commitment to advocacy.

A Danish Star is Born

Born in 2004 in Søborg, Gribskov, in Denmark's Capital Region, Victoria grew up in the serene suburb of Copenhagen. She later moved to the city's urban core to pursue her education and career.

Victoria attended Lyngby Handelsgymnasium in Kongens Lyngby, where she excelled academically and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business and marketing. Her education fueled her entrepreneurial spirit and allowed her to establish herself in the jewelry industry, specializing in diamond sales. She is also a passionate advocate for animal protection.

Her love for the arts also played a significant role in her development. As a professional dancer and dance teacher, she has inspired others with her dedication to physical fitness and creative expression. "Dance has always been my escape, my way to express myself and connect with others," Victoria shared in an interview after the competition.

The Path to Pageantry

Victoria's journey into pageantry began in 2021 when she competed in Miss Danmark, Denmark's most prestigious national beauty pageant. Out of 32 contestants, she was the second runner-up, showcasing her potential and earning recognition for her charisma and poise.

Her breakthrough came in 2022, when she was officially appointed Miss Grand Denmark. Representing her country at Miss Grand International in Indonesia, she competed against 67 contestants and placed in the Top 20.

In September 2024, Victoria was crowned Miss Universe Denmark 2024 during a special ceremony at the iconic Cirkusbygningen in Copenhagen. This honor prepared her for the global stage, where she would ultimately claim the Miss Universe crown.

Making History at Miss Universe

Competing at Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico City was a dream come true for Victoria. From the preliminary rounds to the final night, she consistently impressed the judges with her grace, intelligence, and advocacy work. Her winning answer during the final Question-and-Answer segment left a lasting impression on the audience and judges alike. When asked about the most essential quality a Miss Universe should possess, Victoria replied:

"A Miss Universe must be a symbol of empathy and action. She must listen to the world's challenges and use her platform to create tangible change. This means advocating for the voiceless, whether they are animals or people who need a champion."

Advocacy and Vision

Victoria's reign as Miss Universe is set to focus on her passion for animal welfare. Her advocacy work aims to bring attention to issues such as wildlife conservation, the humane treatment of animals, and the importance of sustainable practices in industries that impact animal habitats.

Additionally, she hopes to use her entrepreneurial background to mentor young women aspiring to enter business and pageantry. "I believe in empowering women to break barriers and redefine what it means to succeed," Victoria stated. "We are capable of achieving greatness in any field we choose."

An Inspiring Journey

Beyond her professional and advocacy achievements, Victoria's personal journey is one of resilience and determination. Her travel experiences have enriched her worldview, with visits to countries such as Greece, Indonesia, Spain, and Bermuda. Each journey has added to her cultural understanding and broadened her perspective on global issues.

Her role as a judge for Miss Danmark 2024 exemplifies her commitment to uplifting others. "Seeing the next generation of Danish beauty queens reminded me of where I started and how much potential we all have," she remarked.

As Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjær Theilvig is not only a representative of Denmark but also a global ambassador for empathy, advocacy, and empowerment. Her journey from Søborg to the international stage has inspired countless individuals worldwide. With her combination of elegance, intellect, and a compassionate heart, Victoria is poised to leave an indelible mark on the Miss Universe legacy.

Her message to the world is clear: "Dream big, stay true to your values, and never underestimate the power of kindness. Together, we can make the world a better place."

--Originally appeared on 'Latin Times.'