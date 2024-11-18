"Britain's Got Talent" star Kerri-Anne Donaldson was discovered dead at her home just days after she was discharged from a hospital.

The 38-year-old Kings and Queens dance troupe member spoke about her mental health and money struggles in an eerie social media post prior to her tragic passing.

Donaldson shared her last post on March 16, 2023, which left a bittersweet message regarding her struggles during the previous two years.

Feeling overwhelmed by self-doubt and anxiety, she wrote as quoted by the Mirror UK:

"The last two years have challenged me beyond belief, it's definitely not all been sunshine and rainbows. My career was hit so badly that indeed, it affected my financial situation."

She explained that she was losing her motivation and felt like she was in a 'hamster wheel,' unable to move forward and pretending to be OK to the outside world.

In 2014, Donaldson was the big name at the time, transformed into an unmistakable face on the hit show, performing with natural artists Neil Jones and Katya Jones. Fans and fellow entertainers alike will remember her personality and talents for years to come.

On November 18, 2024, she was found dead and ruled a hung death after being hospitalized for unspecified reasons. There is a full inquest set for next year to look into how she formed on Earth.

Donaldson's older sister, Cara, who lives in New South Wales, paid tribute to her sister on social media after her death, posting family photos and memories. "My beautiful baby sister is no longer with us, and I don't know how to process it," she wrote.

Industry colleagues mourned Donaldson and recounted memories while praising his talents and kindness.