Angelina Jolie and her son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, turned heads at the Governors Awards Sunday evening, a rare public appearance that sources say could be intended to rattle her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

The 48-year-old Oscar winner and her 16-year-old son fell into step together as they strolled down the red carpet at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, where they attracted plenty of cameras and struck a pose.

Daily Mail reported that Pitt acquaintances claimed to find the timing of their disclosure "suspicious" amid the couple's legal battle over their divorce and their Chateau Miraval winery.

An insider told DailyMail, "Brad only gets to see his children when they walk on the carpet with their mom. The timing could not be more suspicious considering it was just decided that he and Angie are headed to trial."

The duo, who are currently embroiled in a legal battle dubbed "the War of the Rosé," saw the situation escalate when a judge denied Jolie's request to throw out Pitt's lawsuit over their French vineyard.

The estate is embroiled in a lengthy lawsuit between people claiming ownership of the right to license and control it, along with his graphic images of money.

Jolie has been accused of trying to turn her kids against Pitt following the breakup, reports have claimed.

"Of course, it bothers him that Angelina has turned them against him," said a source. "She did this while they were all young, and they didn't even get a chance to make up their minds about him."

However, a source close to Jolie told the Daily Mail that Knox did not attend the awards with Pitt and that it was based on his choice to attend with her, not a decision involving Pitt. The insider also added, "Knox had a nice mother-son evening."

However, missing from the event were Knox's siblings: Maddox, 22; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 17; and Vivienne, 16. The dynamics get scrutinized with every tabloid headline and every public appearance as Jolie and Pitt continue their resin-riddled public dance together.

Sources suggest both will only grow more heated leading up to their court dates next year. "It's already been ugly, but it's going to get even uglier," said a source.