The legal battle between former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie over the French winery Château Miraval is set to drag on as it heads toward trial.

Now, the A-list stars are preparing to sit for depositions. These sessions could reveal more intimate details about their past relationship, adding another layer to their ongoing saga.

Insiders who spoke with sources at Page Six have revealed that upcoming depositions are on the horizon, hinting that this feud may extend all the way into 2026.

"Eventually, Angie and Brad will have to sit for depositions. There's no way out now as they move closer to trial."

In a bid to challenge Jolie's transfer of shares to Russian corporation Stoli Group, Pitt is seeking to nullify the sale, citing a breach of their right of first refusal agreement.

Following their decision to part ways in 2016, the situation turned chaotic. Jolie made the unexpected decision to sell her ownership stake to the Russian corporation without giving her ex-husband any notice, which reportedly went against a previous agreement, giving the "Ocean's Eleven" actor the opportunity to purchase the shares first.

Pitt's legal representatives argue that the "Tomb Raider" actress' actions were motivated by personal animosity and a deliberate intent to harm him financially.

In response to Pitt's actions, Jolie retaliated by making allegations and disclosing personal aspects of their relationship through legal documents. She argued that the reason she did not sell to him was due to his requirement for her to sign a binding non-disclosure agreement pertaining to supposed past wrongdoings, as well as his request for access to her previous NDAs.

But in a recent ruling by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, Jolie's request to dismiss the case was denied, allowing the legal dispute to move forward without hindrance.