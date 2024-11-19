The man responsible for Glasgow's widely mocked "Willy's Chocolate Experience" has been placed on the sex offenders register after being found guilty of abusive behavior toward a woman.

36-year-old Billy Coull sent explicit messages and images to the victim, referring to himself as a "wolf" and her as his "prey," despite her repeated requests to stop.

Operating under a fake Facebook account, Coull harassed the woman over several platforms, sending intimate images and menacing messages according to court documents obtained by BBC.

"I'm the wolf and you are my prey, I will get you," one alarming message read. In other messages, Coull called her "sugar lips" and "my wee charm," and sent photos of himself in various states of undress.

Coull's lawyer claimed his mental health deteriorated following global backlash to his £35-per-ticket Willy Wonka-inspired event, which attendees described as an "abandoned warehouse" with drab props and AI-generated scripts. The fiasco became a viral sensation, sparking ridicule and even a documentary.

The cries of the children I am HOWLING what part of this is in Willy wonka omfg pic.twitter.com/ADpJ7FvdMi — 🇱🇹 (@agneponx) February 27, 2024

"She told you to stop and you failed to desist and sent further messages of a menacing nature," Sheriff Mark Maguire said during Coull's sentencing. "She told you to desist from using sexual language but despite this, you sent intimate images and messages of an alarming character."

Read more: Busta Rhymes Gets Into Heated Verbal Altercation With Man at Detroit Airport

Coull was sentenced to 120 hours of unpaid work and a year of supervision.

--Originally appeared on 'Latin Times.'