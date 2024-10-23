Busta Rhymes was caught in the midst of a verbal squabble in footage captured by a fan behind the scenes.

The video, released Wednesday, October 23, shows Busta Rhymes — real name Trevor Paul Smith Jr. — standing alongside what appear to be his team or security, angrily yelling and cursing at an unnamed man.

Although it remains unknown what brought the Flatbush Brooklyn-born rapper into a fiery tirade, a fan unapologetically caught as much footage as he could.

"That's Busta Rhymes right there," a stunned fan said while recording from his vehicle in slow traffic. "That's Busta Rhymes," he reiterated. The fan can be heard rolling down the window to get within earshot of their discussion — which was riddled with harsh language.

Rhymes was spotted in a patterned button-down shirt, white denim, and sneakers, standing behind two men who appeared to be separating him from the man he'd gotten into the verbal squabble with.

"F**k you, do something," Rhymes, 52, angrily stated, with his hands still in his pockets. Rhymes continued to spew more harsh language at the man before turning around and walking away. Fans in the comment section sounded off regarding the rapper's unleashed wrath and claimed he's making headlines for the wrong reasons.

"Busta might wanna take many seats he is making headlines for the wrooooong reason," the fan wrote. "Busta Rhymes need Anger Management," a second wrote. "Ozempic side effects be like," another viewer wrote in a related video of the rapper.

"Probably was asked about his role at them Diddy parties," one fan jokingly suggested. Just hours ago, it was reported the rapper claimed he was going to "mind his business" in a statement he made regarding the shocking arrest of disgraced rap mogul, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

"His situation is not a hip-hop situation and I also would like for everyone to be mindful of the thirst and the urgency and the need to speak on the situation," Rhymes told 'Extra' Monday, October 21.

He added: "I think a lot of times, people don't realize how insensitive it could be to have opinions on things that you have no understanding of outside of what you're being told."