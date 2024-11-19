Following the questionable win Jake Paul had over Mike Tyson, a number of legal experts are doing a double-take, asking if a class-action lawsuit is in the cards, given that tons of fans are calling it a sham.

The contest was of huge betting interest, as Paul, 27, belatedly beat 58-year-old Tyson, winning by an eight-round decision.

Speaking to New York Post, Dan Lust, a sports attorney and law professor at New York Law School, said that there is potential for litigation against both the fighters and the promoters, and at least a couple of different factors could come into play.

Specifically, he suggested that two specific elements may affect legal action taken against the fighters and promoters.

Lust said, "It wouldn't shock me one bit to see a lawsuit filed on this fight," Lust said. "The expectation was this was going to be a real fight sanctioned by Texas."

Even though the event was officially sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, many observers said the match lacked integrity and that Tyson was too washed up to compete on the day. It was reported that Paul could have knocked out Tyson anytime he wanted.

After the bout, Paul told reporters right after the fight that he pulled back on purpose. "I didn't want to hurt someone that didn't need to be hurt," he told them. When asked if he carried Tyson throughout the fight, Paul said yes because he wanted to give the fans a show.

Such comments have fuelled speculation that the fight was fake or rigged. It gets even knottier with the huge interest BetMGM has reported in betting interest on the fight—four times that of any other boxing match.

Given the stakes, Lust said he may have blown the fight presentation a bit too far from reality when he summed it up.

"People trusted that the fight was properly sanctioned. Otherwise, the general population wouldn't have bet on it," Lust stated.

The lawsuit could be aimed at anyone from the Texas regulatory body, including Netflix and others who are promoting the fight. Lust focused on the fact that this suit may differ from past efforts to sue in sports betting circumstances — where plaintiffs have usually not had standing.

This has more legs, though, because Paul is both a promoter and a fighter who was involved in the development of crazy rules for the fight he continued.

Millions of dollars were bet on the event as it is. Given the unprecedented nature of this case, Lust suggested any legal steps would be particularly newsworthy.

It is yet to be seen if a lawsuit comes from this, but Paul's comments and the integrity of the fight are still being felt throughout the sports world.