Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are reportedly looking forward to a "quick fix" following lavish food and booze binges according to a source close to the Hollywood duo.

The unnamed source told 'Radar Online' that the stress of the now-dwindling bombshell series, 'The Kardashians,' is getting to the momager, prompting her to pack on some extra pounds.

Per the outlet, the mother of six plans to remedy the extra inches with a liposuction procedure in order to slim down ahead of the festive season.

"They love their food and wine and have been going overboard with it, as anyone can tell by their pudgy looks," the source said of Jenner, 69, and her beau Gamble, 44.

That wasn't all. The media outlet reported that the two were a bit bigger than usual while filming the reality TV series on October 21, maintaining that Jenner may not fit into her wardrobe unless she makes a move.

"The stress is getting to Kris, and she's eating more because of it. While it might help to calm her down, it's all come at a cost to her waistline. She won't be able to fit into her holiday clothes unless she does something drastic!" the unnamed source added.

When the celeb mom lost weight around this time last year, rumors swirled of her alleged use of the trendy drug Ozempic — and it reportedly seems she doesn't want the rumors to resurface, or the possible side effects of the weight loss medication.

"She doesn't want to go near Ozempic this time around. She's not only afraid of the side effects but also the gossip, like what happened last year," the source explained, per 'Radar Online.'

"Meanwhile, Corey has ballooned, too. And with the holiday season upon us, they don't have any time to waste, so they're going to get a quick fix with lipo."

The source concluded: "Kris wants to look good at her annual party and is demanding Corey do the same. And whatever Kris wants, Kris gets."