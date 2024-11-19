That explosive 'Deadpool & Wolverine' ending could have gone in a much different direction.

Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy, the duo behind the blockbuster, revealed in the film's director's commentary that a simple note from Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, led to a game-changing new ending.

According to 'GamesRadar', the pair discussed the movie's brief but impactful reshoots, which took less than two days to complete.

Lively, who lent her voice to the character of Lady Deadpool in the film, has been married to Reynolds since 2012. Her direction ended up being pretty pivotal to the movie and how it came to a close.

"We did just a day-and-a-half of reshoots on the movie, which we're very proud of," Reynolds said on the podcast. "These kinds of movies typically involve weeks of reshoots. But this speech that Matthew [Macfadyen] has is one of the pieces that we reshot. And he is miraculous."

The original ending of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' saw the titular heroes come through from saving the world, their survival assured. But the reshoots changed things significantly. Instead, they made it seem like the heroes potentially gave the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good: themselves.

"It was Blake Lively who said to us, 'You know, I've been with you this whole movie. I want to sit in the fear that they're lost. Let me be in that place of suspense so the triumph of their survival is more emotional and visceral.'," Levy said of Lively's suggestion.

"It really opened up a new way of thinking about this part of the movie and it's why we did this reshoot. And here, the payoff is so much more satisfying," he added.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is the second highest-grossing movie of 2024 so far with $1.3 billion worldwide, which also makes it the biggest R-rated release in history. The film's success has continued on Disney+, where it earned 19.4 million views in its first six days of availability.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' is available to stream now.