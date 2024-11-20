Behind the scenes looks of the classic tapes 'Girls Gone Wild' are finally being revealed, as victims and survivors of the multi-million dollar entertainment franchise tell their stories.

'Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story' is set to take a deep dive into the details behind the racy adult series created by Joe Francis dating back to 1997.

The tapes featured young women, usually college-aged, who were filmed exposing themselves on spring break — many times in the nude — as adult entertainment. If you're a millennial, you may remember the racy commercials to this very day, which often aired on late-night TV promoting its DVDs and videos.

The tell-all documentary includes interviews from enemies of the show, former employees, and survivors — all of whose identity will remain under wraps. Those who chose to participate opened up about the "shocking" content and how it has impacted their lives.

"I never thought that that would come back and haunt me for 20 years," one survivor stated in the trailer. Another victim affected by the adult entertainment series maintained that they were "too young to be taped."

Francis, now 51, himself also appears in an interview, which reportedly stands as his first interview in nearly a decade. The creator reportedly went on to defend the tactics he used in the now-disturbing series, which made $20 million in its first two years, per 'PEOPLE.'

"If I took no for an answer, I wouldn't be where I was!" Francis stated in a clip from a separate interview which was run during the trailer of the film.

The Hollywood media outlet reported that Francis is currently living in Mexico with his loved ones after a warrant for his arrest was issued in the U.S. for his failure to comply with a bankruptcy agreement.

The jaw-dropping documentary focusing on the crude series survivors called "obscene" gives insight to how lives were really impacted.

'Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story' premieres Tuesday, Dec. 3, exclusively on Peacock.