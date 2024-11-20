Keke Palmer was left speechless after being confronted with rumors regarding her former co-star Lea Michele, who fans speculate "can't read."

The 'Scream Queens' superstar sat with 'Page Six,' as the host spilled details on viral rumors that Michele is "illiterate."

The interview surfaces amid an unspoken feud between the cast members, as fans continue to theorize that her co-star Michele is the racist cast member Palmer calls out in her new memoir/self-help hybrid, 'Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative.'

"Do you think that Lea Michele can read?" the host asked bluntly. The question prompted Palmer to chuckle just a bit before looking into the camera and asking, "They say she can't read?" the actress replied.

Does Keke Palmer believe *those* Lea Michele illiterate rumors? She says... 🫖 pic.twitter.com/tfYS0cbMvD — Page Six (@PageSix) November 20, 2024

"There is an internet theory that was started by a really funny podcast, it was like a million years ago that caught on like rapid fire, that she cannot read," the host explained. "That she's illiterate."

A confused Palmer dug into the subject further, asking "How did they — what did they pull it from?" the 31-year-old prodded.

"All these different interviews, her Instagram captions... the belief is that [director] Ryan Murphy hires her because he knows her secret, and that he reads her lines to her so that she doesn't have to ever read a script," the host thoroughly detailed. The camera panned over to Palmer, who appeared perplexed by the claims.

"That's crazy. Why do people do this stuff?" the mom of one asked. When the host asked if she's ever seen Michele reading a book on set, Palmer responded with an awkward silence.

"I mean dang, I know that she could read, y'all. I ain't never seen her reading but I know that she can read. She's got to!" Palmer defended.

Although the Chicago native was never specific about who made the racist remark in her book, fans speculated it could be either Emma Roberts or Lea Michele. Now, it seems fans are feeling out the energy between her and her co-star.

Everyone is saying Lea Michele but this is kinda Emma Roberts coded 😂 — fool me can’t get fooled again (@foolmealex) November 11, 2024

Emma Roberts or Lea Michele are the most likely suspects given their past. Also, not that social media follows mean anything, but Keke follows almost all of her Scream Queens co-stars on Instagram *except* for Lea Michele 👀 — 𝟒’𝟗 𝑫𝒂𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑭𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒆 (@davinafayette) November 11, 2024

The 'Nope' star recounted the shocking comment made by the unnamed 'Scream Queens' (2015) co-star, after she attempted to calm them down, prompting them to respond saying: "Keke, literally, just don't. Who do you think you are? Martin F— Luther King?"

As fans continue to wonder which co-star would say such a thing, it appears Palmer kept quite the poker face during this unexpected interview exchange.

Palmer's newly released book 'Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative,' is available now on Amazon.