Keurig Dr Pepper is on the receiving end of a class-action lawsuit for false advertising related to Schwepps and Canada Dry ginger ale soda — and fans across social media are cutting up.

The lawsuit alleges that the company falsely advertised its ginger ale as "naturally flavored" when it in fact contained artificial flavors.

Needless to say, fans online — Black people in particular, culturally known for their love of the zesty drink — were in shambles after news broke of the unexpected filing, saying, "We can't have nothing around this mf!"

Read more: Sushi Restaurant Forced to Shut Down After Social Media Users Claim Food Influencer Ate a Parasite

A lawyer, who goes by the name "The Lawyer Angela" on social media, claims the suit is including but not limited to "plain, diet, raspberry, grape, black cherry, lemonade, and cranberry" flavors.

"The lawsuit alleges false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and all sorts of fraud claims," she stated in the viral video, which has received over 1.3 million views on TikTok in just 24 hours. "So when a product is artificially flavored, there are both state and federal laws that require the packaging to say 'artificial flavors,' " she added.

"Not only do these drinks not have that label but many of these have actually had the label 'natural.' But the problem alleged by the lawsuit is that these products contain malic acid."

The Lawyer Angela — real name Angela Cenedella — maintains that although there are both natural and synthetic versions, the beverage utilizes the synthetic version "because it's cheaper."

Plaintiff Lillian Elliot filed the lawsuit in California federal court.

"Defendant adds synthetic dl-malic acid to the products because without the addition of this synthetic chemical the products would not taste like 'ginger ale,'" Elliot alleged, per 'Top Class Actions.' "None of the products' packaging includes either on the front or back labels any indication that the products contain artificial flavoring."

Fans on Instagram sounded off in the lawyer's comment section, with one comically writing, "Honestly ginger ale is one of the main reasons I am still alive," alongside laughing emojis. "Ginger Ale ain't never hurt nobody," a second replied. "Idk how but it feels racist," a third joked. "If y'all bankrupt Canada Dry, I'll never forgive you!" another poked.

A simple "ginger ale lawsuit" search on X will show users on the platform having an absolute fit, with one announcing: "ATTENTION BLACK PEOPLE: There is a Class Action Lawsuit for Ginger Ale. Yall better sign up, this is the closest we are going to get to reparations."

ATTENTION BLACK PEOPLE: There is a Class Action Lawsuit for Ginger Ale. Yall better sign up, this is the closest we are going to get to reparations 😭 — The Hood Harper Collins ☺️ (@lowkeylise) November 19, 2024

Getting ready for the ginger ale class action lawsuit pic.twitter.com/m86LgBwC6l — Alexander Hardy (@chrisalexander_) November 19, 2024

Kamala lost, Tyson lost, Ginger Ale lawsuits right before the holidays. November is taking it, it’s something new everyday. https://t.co/UFeSaEceZz pic.twitter.com/WLvDJWyjhY — AKILAH (@KiTheTruth22) November 19, 2024

A class action lawsuit against ginger ale companies… nah man, who I gotta see at Keurig Dr. Pepper?! pic.twitter.com/rQ7Eo8WVQZ — A.M. (@SuchALady16) November 20, 2024

this is a lawsuit i will not participate in idc 😭 ginger ale has gotten me some of my darkest times ok! https://t.co/tF7vF0uFn8 — jiaaa ♡ ツ (@honeeyB__) November 19, 2024

it’s a class action lawsuit against ginger ale and I’m sitting here drinking one right now🤦🏾‍♂️ — OL HATIN ASS😂 (@ray_getem) November 20, 2024

According to Angela, the suit claims the company "knew" they were mislabeling the drinks and is currently seeking damages.

'Top Class Actions' has more on the filing here.