Ana de Armas, the acclaimed Cuban-Spanish actress, is once again in the spotlight after being photographed in a romantic setting with Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

This potential relationship has sparked controversy not only because of Ana's fame but also due to the political implications of dating someone closely tied to Cuba's regime.

Recently, the 'Blonde' actress was seen in Madrid enjoying a romantic evening with Anido, who also serves as an advisor to the Cuban government.

Photos published by '¡Hola!' magazine show the pair sharing affectionate moments and kisses on the streets of the Spanish capital. The images also seem to confirm De Arma's split from Paul Boukadakis, Tinder's Vice President, with whom she had a relationship for over three years.

Rumors of a romance between De Armas and Anido began six months ago when Cuban influencer Alexander Otaola claimed on his show that the actress had vacationed in Cuba with him. Since then, their relationship has been a topic of speculation and analysis in the media.

Cuba remains under the authoritarian rule of Díaz-Canel, who has been accused of human rights violations and repression of dissent. His election by Cuba's National Assembly, with 97% of votes in his favor, has been widely criticized as undemocratic.

De Armas has enjoyed a remarkable Hollywood career, earning acclaim for her roles in films like 'Blonde,' where her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe earned her an Oscar nomination. However, her personal life has often drawn as much attention as her career, marked by high-profile relationships with figures such as Ben Affleck and Boukadakis. She was also married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet.

Her involvement with Anido marks a significant shift in her romantic life, which could have public and personal repercussions yet to unfold.

--Originally appeared on 'Latin Times.'