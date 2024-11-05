Elon Musk has criticized Jennifer Lopez for her past relationship with Diddy, days after Lopez endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

Musk appeared on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast to talk about the Nov. 5 election in the United States. During his time there, Musk demanded to know why Lopez never warned anyone about Diddy given all the current allegations against him.

"J-Lo was like his ex-girlfriend and it's like now deciding she's like warning people against Trump. How many people did she warn against Diddy, right? Oh zero, okay. Maybe we shouldn't trust her opinion," he told Rogan.

Rogan went on to expand on Musk's criticism of celebrities endorsing for Harris.

"It's peculiar that so many who frequented his gatherings are now outspoken supporters of Harris. Clearly, he was doing it for his own jollies too, there was something sick about it," he shared.

"People in the music entertainment industry had to know that Diddy was like abusing, you know, kids basically and yet they still fed him kids. Like where's the accountability? They had to know," Musk responded.

Lopez and Diddy were one of the most high profile couples of the late nineties and early noughties when they dated from 1999-2001. The couple generally kept quiet about their relationship.

However, Lopez is reportedly feeling the consequences of her past time with Diddy as a report came out that shared it is affecting her health. Media attention on her ex is not only a PR problem but "damaging her own health," a source told RadarOnline.

Diddy is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn without bail where he waits for trial. He is facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of prostitution.

Both the racketeering and trafficking charges come with a maximum sentence of life behind bars if convicted. The transportation-related charge could lead to a sentence of up to 10 years.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges brought against him.

Article originally published on 'Music Times.'