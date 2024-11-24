In Part One of her new memoir, "Cher: The Memoir," music legend Cher reflects on her teen years and her first sexual experience—something she considers "massively overrated."

The memoir, out Nov. 19, covers Cher's life from her childhood through adulthood. Singer thought she had a crush on a boy in her neighborhood when she was 14. They started seeing each other and kissing in her bedroom. But Cher quickly noticed a change in him when his pals were around.

Cher writes: "He was sweet enough when we were alone, but as soon as his friends came around, he'd treat me like an embarrassing kid."

Things got even worse when the boy's friend teased him for bringing "that kid" on an outing together, and the boy "ditched" Cher. Hurt and angry, she had what she describes as "revenge sex" with him.

"I had never wanted to. Otherwise, I would have done it one of the five hundred other times he asked," she explains. "But I was so angry at being dismissed, I decided to, if not lose, loan out my virginity to him."

Afterwards, Cher said she was left feeling let down, asking, "Is that it? Are we finished?" She asked him to go back home and never come back.

With humor and insight, Cher mulls the experience. She remembered her mother saying that losing your virginity, however, showed in your eyes. She ran to the mirror post-encounter, seeking evidence, but saw nothing new.

Along with details about her initial sexual experience, Cher tells other childhood stories, including one about kissing actor Warren Beatty at the age of only 15. She recalls having borrowed her adoptive father's car and crossing paths with Beatty on Sunset Boulevard.

Cher's memoir offers a candid look at love and heartbreak during her formative years and highlights the challenges of navigating teenage relationships.