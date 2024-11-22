Cher was brutally honest while revealing the directors she couldn't stand working with.

While doing press for Cher: The Memoir, the icon told The Times that there are only two she "didn't like": Peter Bogdanovich and "the guy from The Muppets," the latter being the illustrious puppeteer and filmmaker Frank Oz.

Before Richard Benjamin signed on as the director of the 1990 cult classic Mermaids, Oz was tapped to helm the film, but he didn't last long in the production after clashing with Cher.

"I actually got the guy from The Muppets fired," she recalled. "I said, 'Either you're going or I'm going,' which is a shame because he's a really good director, but he had a thing about me. He would go, 'At least my wife loves me!' "

Cher also said that Bogdanovich, who directed her in Mask, was an "a*****e." She added, "He was not nice to the girls in the film and he was so f*****g arrogant. I really, really disliked him."

Looking back at the Mask director's alleged behavior, Cher said, "He comes in and says, 'Cher, where do you think we should film this scene?' And I say, well, the kitchen is working pretty well, why don't we do that again? The next morning he arrives on set, eating an egg sandwich, and starts screaming that he's not going to let me direct this film; I'm a nobody; he can cut me out at any moment. Oh yeah, he was a pig."

Bogdanovich, who died in 2022, shared his own criticism of the multi-hyphenate in a 2019 interview with Vulture. He said she was the most difficult actor he'd ever worked with because she "didn't trust anyone, particularly men."

The director added, "That's why she's named Cher: She dropped her father's name. Sarkisian, it is. She can't act. She won Best Actress at Cannes because I shot her very well."

The filmmaker recalled that while their working relationship was initially rough, they eventually "started getting to like each other." However, their dynamic soured when Bogdanovich sued Universal, alleging that the studio swapped the music without his permission. He told Vulture that Cher took Universal's side, causing friction.

