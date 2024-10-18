Nicholas Alexander Chavez has voiced his support for the Menendez brothers getting a shot at resentencing.

Chavez skyrocketed to fame after portraying Lyle Menendez in Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," which triggered a new wave of public interest in the incarcerated brothers and their case.

The Ryan Murphy project also sparked calls for Erik, now 53, and Lyle, now 56, to be given a resentencing or retrial — a sentiment Chavez shares.

Speaking to People, the 25-year-old actor said he's "very glad" that the Los Angeles District Attorney is re-examining the Menendez brothers' case after receiving new evidence that they were allegedly sexually abused by their father.

Chavez said he believes Lyle and Erik were not given a "fair chance" during their second trial when the judge excluded evidence about the alleged abuse they suffered.

After being arrested in 1990 for the deaths of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, the two brothers faced two murder trials. The 1993 trial ended in a deadlock, while the second one saw them being found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole in 1996.

During their testimony, Lyle and Erik claimed that they acted out of fear and in self-defense after allegedly suffering years of physical and sexual abuse from their father.

Chavez pointed out that the Menendez brothers "never argued" that they killed their parents and instead were "only ever trying to explain why."

"And so really, you have the first case, which ended in a hung jury [in 1993], and then you have the second case [in 1996], which wasn't really justice, was it?" the actor added. "Because you didn't allow all of the evidence to be entered."

Chavez's comments came after Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón set a hearing for Nov. 26 for Lyle and Erik's murder case due to new evidence.

He said that the hearing could potentially lead to a resentencing or new trial.

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" streams on Netflix.