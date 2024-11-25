Rebecca Sneed, wife of Lyle Menendez, announced their separation in a statement via Facebook on Friday, November 22.

Sneed revealed that she and Menendez have been "separated for awhile now" but assured followers that they "remain best friends and family."

Despite the split, Sneed emphasized her continued support for Menendez, adding that she will "never stop fighting" for the freedom of her estranged husband and his brother, Erik Menendez, per 'E! News.'

Sneed directly addressed rumors circulating about an alleged affair involving Menendez and a 21-year-old student, firmly stating that their separation was "NOT" caused by "a cheating scandal."

"I continue to run his Facebook pages, with input from him, and I am forever committed to the enduring fight for Lyle and Erik's freedom, as has been so evident over the years," she said.

She added how she will "continue to update you all on the progress of the case because I believe we all have the common goal of seeing the guys walk free!"

Her comments followed reports from 'The Sun' on Thursday, November 21 alleging the convicted murderer's involvement with the University of Manchester student.

Lyle also spoke about his marriage in November 2024, acknowledging its challenges due to his imprisonment. Reflecting on their 20-year union, he expressed gratitude for Sneed's "unwavering support," crediting her with aiding his journey toward becoming a better person. The couple wed in 2003 while Menendez was serving a life sentence for the 1989 murders of his parents.

The Menendez brothers' case has recently returned to the spotlight due to Netflix's series 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," which dramatizes their crime and trials. Public reaction to the show reignited debates over their culpability, with some high-profile figures, including Kim Kardashian, advocating for their release.

In October, Kardashian, 44, penned an essay arguing that the brothers were victims of severe childhood abuse.

Adding to their legal story, Lyle and Erik Menendez are set to appear in court for the first time in nearly 30 years as they seek resentencing. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's recommendation for resentencing could mark a significant step in their bid for release.

As of this writing, their Monday, November 25, sentencing hearing will determine the timeline for future proceedings.