Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, has announced his decision to resign from his position effective December 13 at 11:59 p.m.

Williams, who has been at the forefront of several major legal cases, including the convictions of Senator Robert Menendez and Sam Bankman-Fried, as well as the ongoing investigations involving New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Sean "Diddy" Combs, will be succeeded by his deputy, Ed Kim, who will serve as acting U.S. Attorney.

In a heartfelt statement, Williams shared his mixed emotions about stepping down. "Today is a bittersweet day for me, as I announce my resignation as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York," he said. "It is bitter in the sense that I am leaving my dream job, leading an institution I love that is filled with the finest public servants in the world. It is sweet in that I am confident I am leaving at a time when the Office is functioning at an incredibly high level – upholding and exceeding its already high standard of excellence, integrity, and independence."

President-elect Donald Trump has announced plans to nominate former SEC chair Jay Clayton for the prestigious role. As one of the most prominent federal prosecutor positions in the country, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York oversees cases that often have national and international implications.

Williams' resignation comes just before the trials of Adams and Combs are set to proceed, marking a significant shift in leadership during a critical time for the office. His tenure has been characterized by high-profile cases and a commitment to maintaining the integrity of one of the most respected legal institutions in the nation.