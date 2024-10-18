Eric Adams reportedly convinced his ex to move in one floor below himself and his lover Tracey Collins.

The New York City mayor, who is currently facing federal charges of fraud, bribery, and receiving foreign campaign contributions and faces a maximum sentence of 45 years behind bars, is living in the same apartment building as his ex.

According to the 'Daily Mail,' Adams and Collins live just floors above his body-builder ex, whom he convinced to move in.

In 2018, Adams suggested that his former partner, Sylvia Cowan, relocate from Brooklyn to Fort Lee, New Jersey. Interestingly, Cowan now resides on the 21st floor of a building where Adams' current romantic partner occupies the 22nd floor. A source remarked, "Eric has always had unique relationships with his exes, but moving Sylvia on to the floor below definitely raises some eyebrows. They all keep to themselves within the building, but Eric's still close friends with Sylvia."

Adams has faced ongoing questions about his residency, with reports suggesting he spends considerable time in New Jersey despite his duties as New York City's mayor.

In a 2023 interview, Adams addressed the unconventional living situation, stating, "It's a whole new way of living," though he avoided elaborating further. During his 2021 mayoral campaign, Adams failed to list a Crown Heights property on his disclosure forms, later attributing the omission to an error by his accountant.

Adams and Cowan purchased a Crown Heights apartment together in 1988, and Adams claims to have transferred his share to Cowan around 2007. However, the omission of the property from his campaign disclosures raised suspicions. Adams also owns a rental property in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, where he says he stays in the basement to assist his son with school.

Cowan, now a vice president at Amida, earns approximately $180,000 annually. Though she has lived in Fort Lee since 2018, public records still show that she and Adams co-own the Brooklyn apartment. Additionally, Adams rented a room from NYPD Deputy Commissioner Lisa White from 2013 to 2017, and White received a promotion to her current $241,000 role shortly after Adams became mayor.

Similarly, Collins was promoted after Adams assumed office, with legal filings alleging she has not reported to work in person since Thanksgiving 2023. Adams, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, denies all allegations, asserting that he has done nothing wrong.