Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared a story about his efforts to secure Taylor Swift tickets for a friend. Despite his fame, the actor revealed that he had to use his connections to ensure his friend could attend the sold-out Eras Tour concert.

The former wrestler told ET, "It's never happened in my career."

"Usually, I don't have to pull strings ... I just make it happen."

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughters brought their love for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé to ‘Moana 2’! pic.twitter.com/380g7lodbB — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 25, 2024

Johnson confessed that the "Fortnight" singer was someone he admired greatly. The singer's record-breaking tour was the only occasion where the 52-year-old actor struggled to obtain tickets.

"In this case, it was for a good friend of mine who was like, 'Please. Taylor. Last concert.' I'm never good at asking for that kind of stuff. I'm good at giving it. Hate asking for stuff. I don't do it."

He noted, "But in this case, made a little call, Taylor made it happen, [we got] tickets ... [my friend was] happy. I got the picture of the happy ladies who were there. I appreciate that about Taylor."

The revelation has stirred discontent among many social media users who are displeased with Johnson's acquisition of tickets through a method that does not align with Swifties' approval.

According to some, in light of his financial resources, Johnson, who has a net worth of $800 million, could have easily purchased tickets for the entire school's children. Many said it's interesting how those with wealth often enjoy certain privileges, and it's puzzling why these individuals seek things for free despite their abundant resources.

But with the money he has he could have even got tickets for kids entire school. Sometimes rich people are really privileged — Neelu (@neelurao26) November 25, 2024

Why do rich people ask for stuff for free when they have enough money to buy it 100x over… they will never make me like you 🪨 — lexie ⋅˚₊‧ 𐙚 ‧₊˚ ⋅ (@lexieba6y) November 25, 2024

In a different comment, a person expressed their disbelief, pointing out the extreme self-centeredness displayed by the "Jumanji" actor. Despite Johnson's wealth and ample time to secure tickets over two years, they pointed out how he still chose to take someone else's spot at the concert, depriving a dedicated Swiftie who had waited tirelessly for hours or even days.

This is ridiculous and shows pure egpmania on Johnson's part. He has millions. He had 2 years to get tickets. Took someone's place in the concert that is a true Taylor fan and waited for hours/days to get tickets but couldn't. I used to be a huge fan of him from the beginning. — Dee S. (@ursusduras) November 25, 2024

What a minute he has a ton of money and he’s asking for tickets wow! — Anthony B Gipson (@AnthonyBGipson1) November 25, 2024

He can't afford them? — Evan Erody (@evansaidwat) November 25, 2024

Meanwhile, the "Red One" star is encouraging viewers to feel free to sing along in movies in the cinema.

His comments come amid the recent success of "Wicked," which ignited discussions about the appropriateness of audience members singing during musical films. Certain theaters have even gone as far as requesting attendees to avoid singing aloud during screenings of "Wicked."

He told BBC at the UK red carpet premiere of "Moana 2," "Sing! You've paid your hard earned money for a ticket, and you've gone into a musical, and you're into it. Sing. Especially if you love music, that's the fun part."