After some Bachelor Nation fans speculated that Kelsey Anderson broke up with Joey Graziadei due to her social media break, the former Bachelor contestant is clearing the air.

"A friend of mine passed away," the 25-year-old told E! News on Nov. 27. "It was a shock because I had just seen them the week before." She added that during difficult moments like these, "You remember how precious life is, and to remind the people around you how much you love them."

Earlier this month, Anderson briefly returned to Instagram to urge fans to vote. "Haven't been on social media much the past couple days due to personal reasons but hoping everyone used their privilege to vote today or mailed in their votes," she wrote on her Instagram Story on Nov. 5. "And now we cross our fingers and wait... and maybe have a glass of wine... or the whole bottle."

"Don't want y'all to get the wrong idea. Joey and I are good," she clarified in a separate Instagram Story, displaying her engagement ring.

Graziadei had also spoken to E! News about the situation on Nov. 12, reiterating that his relationship with Anderson was still going strong. "I think the whole thing came from one or two days that she wasn't active [on social media], and people assumed something for some reason," he said at the time. "It was during a time where she was just taking a little break, and that was for her own mentally, and I guess people assumed stuff."

"We're great," he assured. "And we're just gonna keep doing what we do."

Graziadei became The Bachelor in season 28 after charming viewers during his stint vying for Charity Lawson's heart on The Bachelorette. At the end of his season in 2023, he proposed to Anderson. Though the couple hasn't settled on a wedding date yet, they're looking forward to their nuptials.

"We're both in the process of starting to figure it out," Graziadei told Life & Style following his Dancing With the Stars season 33 win on Nov. 26. "We both said that we want it to be for us. So, that's however you want to take that. We'll figure out what it is, but it's going to be for us, and we're going to make sure it's something special that we can look back on and do it just for us."

