Carmelo Anthony is setting the record straight on what sparked his feud with Kevin Garnett, assuring that the former Boston Celtics star did not make the infamous "Honey Nut Cheerios" comment about his ex-wife La La Anthony.

On the latest episode of his podcast 7PM in Brooklyn, Anthony noted, "The s**t that they thought was said was never said." His former teammate Iman Shumpert, who joined him on the episode, confirmed this, adding, "That was never said. [What Garnett said] wasn't even funny!"

Anthony recalled that Garnett "said some wild s**t" that he "won't even speak about" during the 2013 Celtics vs. New York Knicks game. He did share, however, that friction between them started when Garnett "crossed the line" by saying, "I smell p***y."

It bothered Anthony, now 40, enough that he was "checked out" during the game and decided to confront Garnett afterward.

Looking back, Shumpert pointed out, "Why would they think [Anthony] would get that mad if [Garnett] said, 'Yo, your wife tastes like Honey Nut?' Like that [cereal] is not even good!"

"At least say Frosted Cheerios or something that's banging," he continued. "Like why would he pick Honey Nut Cheerios? That's what was tweaking me out."

Anthony agreed, saying, "Yeah, like, why would he pick that?" He added that it "made no sense."

"A lot of people started to get involved in that situation," the retired NBA player said. "A lot of people started to get involved and conversations had to be had because you denied it. You know what I mean? When the conversation was had, you denied it."

Read More: LaMelo Ball Breaks His Silence After He Was Fined $100K For Using Anti-Gay Slur on Live TV

Speculation of Garnett's comment arose following the 2013 game when Anthony said (via Sheridan Hoops) that there are "certain things that you just don't say... to another man" and he felt that the Celtics star "crossed the line." He added that "nobody needs to know what was said behind closed doors," as that "situation is handled."

However, days later, sources told The Daily News that Garnett, 48, told Anthony that his then-wife La La Anthony "tastes like Honey Nut Cheerios."

La La denied this in her memoir The Love Playbook, published the following year. "I wasn't ever going to bring up the Honey Nut Cheerios incident again. But, since I'm writing this book, I might as well set the record straight for good," she wrote. "Kevin Garnett, in fact, had never said that I tasted like Honey Nut Cheerios. I tried to figure out how this big lie was turned into a media firestorm. I still can't answer that one. ... Melo and Kevin are cool today. And now it's nothing but a faint memory."

La La and the retired NBA star ultimately divorced in 2021 after 11 years of marriage. They co-parent their one son, 17-year-old Kiyan Anthony, who is attending his father's alma mater Syracuse University.

Garnett also denied making the comment about La La, 42, in a 2021 GQ profile. "I've never said anything about anyone's family," he said. "I've never said anything to Melo about La La. I'm a Frosted Flakes man. I'm not a Honey Nut Cheerios guy. I never knew where that came from. Let me clear that up."

Read More: LeBron James Gets Heckled Over Diddy Association at Eagles Game: 'We Know You Was There'